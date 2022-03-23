Crayon Motors launches electric scooter ‘Envy’ in India

Mumbai: India based electric vehicles manufacturer, Crayon Motors has launched new electric scooter named ‘Envy’ in the Indian market. The new scooter is priced at Rs 64,000 and is available in four colour options- white, black, blue, and silver.

Also Read: Know how to use WhatsApp on 4 devices at once

The company claims that the new scooter will run at a cost of 14 paise/ km and offers up to 160 km per charge. It offers Geo Tagging, Digital speedometer, central locking and mobile charging. The scooter has a top speed of 25 kmph and does not require a driver’s license or registration. It has a high-efficiency 250-Watt BLDC motor, tubeless tyres, disc brake and 150 mm ground clearance.