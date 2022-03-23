Dubai airport runway closure: Dubai World Central announces free parking, bus service

Dubai: The Dubai World Central (DWC) has announced free parking, bus service as the northern runway of Dubai International Airport’s (DXB) will be closed for 45 days from May 9 to June 22. The runway will be closed to carry out complete refurbishment.

Dubai based budget air carrier, fly Dubai informed that all passengers travelling from DWC will enjoy free parking at the airport. The air carrier will operate flights to 34 destinations from DWC during the period of the refurbishment. The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai will provide a complimentary bus service between all terminals at DXB and DWC every 30 minutes.