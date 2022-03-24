Commodity Market: Gold trades marginally higher

Mumbai: Gold price edged higher marginally in the commodity market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 51,767 per 10 gram, up by Rs 99 or 0.19%. Silver futures were trading Rs 70 or 0.10% higher at Rs 68,264 per kg.

In the Kerala market, price of sovereign gold surged by Rs 480 to Rs 38,360 per 8 gram. One gram gold is trading at Rs 4795, higher by Rs 60.

In the international market, price of spot gold remained unchanged at $ 1,943.75 per ounce. US gold futures were up 0.4% to $ 1,944.40. Holdings of the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust, stood at 1,087.66 tonnes, its highest since February 26, 2021. Among other precious metals, silver was up 0.1% to $ 25.08 per ounce, platinum shed 0.3% to $ 1,016.99 and palladium surged 1.5% to $ 2,549.34 per ounce.