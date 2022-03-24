Karnataka: Posters banning Muslim-run shops, stalls pops up at temple fairs

Mangaluru: Posters announcing that Muslims cannot pitch their stalls at the annual fair of Bappanaadu Durgaparameshwari Temple near Mangaluru district in Karnataka have come up around the temple. However, the temple authority denied authorizing any such banner and said that it has been put up without bringing in their notice. The same banner has been reportedly seen at other temples including Mangaladevi Temple, Polali Rajarajeshwari Temple and Mahalingeshwara Temple in Puttur.

‘The banner wasn’t put up by temple authority. Somebody put it up without our notice. The temple authority has not barred anyone from trade here’, Manohar Shetty, Temple Administrator said.

Karnataka | Banner seen near Bappanaadu Durgaparameshwari Temple, near Mangaluru, allegedly announcing that Muslims cannot pitch their stalls at the annual fair of the temple. Temple admn denies putting any such banner; says somebody put it up without bringing it to their notice pic.twitter.com/WWU52lf4rx — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2022

‘I came to know the incident of Bappanaadu Durgaparameshwari Temple. We informed about it the local administration and temple authority. Based on their movement we will take action on it. Similar banners have been popped up in some other temples too. We will take legal opinion and then take our next step into the matter’, Mangaluru city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said. ‘We are finding out who installed these flexes. we will consult our legal team and take action accordingly’, he added.