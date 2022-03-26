BMW to increase price from April 1

Mumbai: Luxury car makers, BMW India has announced a 3.5%price hike for all its models from April 1, 2022. The company decided to hike the price due to changes in material and logistics costs as well as the impact of current geopolitical events and exchange rates.

BMW is the second brand in India to increase the prices across the model line-up. Earlier, another luxury automakers, Mercedes-Benz announced a price hike of up to 3% for all models.

BMW’s locally produced models include BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, BMW 3 Series, BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine, BMW M 340i, BMW 5 Series, BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo, BMW 7 Series, BMW X1, BMW X3, BMW X4, BMW X5, BMW X7 and MINI Countryman.

The other models of the German car makers like BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe, BMW X6, BMW Z4, BMW M2 Competition, BMW M5 Competition, BMW M8 Coupe, BMW X3 M, BMW X5 M and BMW iX are available in the country as completely built-up units (CBU).

BMW India is a 100% subsidiary of the BMW Group and is headquartered in Gurugram . Till date, BMW Group has invested over INR 5.2 billion in BMW India.