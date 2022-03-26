Commodity Market: Gold price remains firm

Mumbai: Price of yellow metal remained unchanged in the commodity market. As per market experts, the demand for gold has re-emerged as there is no meaningful progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks. On Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) gold futures closed at Rs 51,888 levels, lower by Rs 190 or 0.36%.

In the Kerala market, price of sovereign gold remain firm at Rs 38,560 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4820.