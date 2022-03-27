IndiGo announces new domestic flight services

New Delhi: India based private air carrier, IndiGo has announced that it will operate 100 new domestic passenger flight services. It will add 20 services in its summer schedule and will resume 16 flight services. The air carrier will also operate flight connecting Praygraj and Lucknow under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS).

IndiGo will introduce exclusive flights on various routes, including Pune-Mangaluru, Pune-Visakhapatnam, Hubli-Hyderabad, Jammu-Varanasi and Tirupati-Tiruchirappalli. IndiGo is India’s largest passenger airline operator. It has a market share of 55.5% as of January 2022. At present, IndiGo has a fleet of over 275 aircraft. The airline operates over 1,500 daily flights connecting 73 domestic and 24 international destinations.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has allowed 60 airlines from 40 countries to operate 1,783 flights to and from India during the summer schedule. The summer schedule will be effective from March 27 till October 29.