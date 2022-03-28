KTM launches 2022 KTM 250 Adventure: Know the features and price

Mumbai: KTM India launched the 2022 KTM 250 Adventure bike in the Indian markets. The bike is priced at Rs 235,000. The new bike is offered in two new colours- KTM Electronic Orange and KTM Factory Racing Blue.

The bike is powered by 248 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled DOHC, four-valve engine. The engine produces 29.6 bhp and 24 Nm pf peak torque. The new bike comes with 19-inch front and 17-inch rear cast alloy wheels. The bike has a 14.5 litre fuel tank and ground clearance of 200 mm. It features ByBre brakes with a 320 mm front disc and 230 mm rear disc with Bosch 9.1 MB two-channel ABS with off-road mode.