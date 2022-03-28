Yamaha introduces the Force X sporty scooter

Yamaha has officially launched the Force X, a new scooter from the company. This scooter has been primarily designed for markets in China.

The Force X appears to be pretty appealing with the current design language. It has an overall large body panels with some curves and creases. The other components of the scooter appear to be standard as well.

The engine that powers the Force X is the same one in the Fascino 125 and Ray ZR. As a result, the 125cc air-cooled engine produces roughly 8.9bhp at 6500rpm and 9.7Nm at 5000rpm. A CVT gearbox is connected to this motor.

The front and rear wheels of this Yamaha are 10 inches in diameter and are shod with road tyres. It comes with telescopic forks up front and a monoshock in the back. A disc brake in the front and a drum brake at the back and there is still no word on whether the scooter has anti-lock brakes.

In China, the Yamaha Force X costs roughly Rs 1.07 lakh. Will this scooter be available in India? No, the Ray ZR has a similar design ambition, therefore having two comparable scooters makes little sense. However, there are rumours that a new 125cc scooter will be included in the lineup. This might be the same product that Yamaha will demonstrate to their dealers next month.