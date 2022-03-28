DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSAutomobile

Yamaha launches updated YZF-R3 bike

Mar 28, 2022, 10:22 pm IST

Taipei: Japanese automobile makers, Yamaha launched updated  YZF-R3 motorcycle in Taiwan. The new bike is available in  Vivid Orange, Midnight Black and Racing Blue colours at a price of TWD 2,70,000 (around Rs 7.2 lakh).

Yamaha YZF-R3 is powered by a 321cc, parallel-twin liquid-cooled engine. The engine produces  41 PS of power and 30 Nm of torque. It features twin-pod headlights, step-up seats, alloy wheels, fairing-mounted rear-view mirrors, new LED bulb indicators and brushed aluminium tips on the exhaust.

The Yamaha YZF-R3 is expected to be launched in India by late 2022.

