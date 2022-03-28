Yamaha launches updated YZF-R3 bike

Taipei: Japanese automobile makers, Yamaha launched updated YZF-R3 motorcycle in Taiwan. The new bike is available in Vivid Orange, Midnight Black and Racing Blue colours at a price of TWD 2,70,000 (around Rs 7.2 lakh).

Yamaha YZF-R3 is powered by a 321cc, parallel-twin liquid-cooled engine. The engine produces 41 PS of power and 30 Nm of torque. It features twin-pod headlights, step-up seats, alloy wheels, fairing-mounted rear-view mirrors, new LED bulb indicators and brushed aluminium tips on the exhaust.

Also Read: KTM launches 2022 KTM 250 Adventure: Know the features and price

The Yamaha YZF-R3 is expected to be launched in India by late 2022.