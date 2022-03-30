Air France loses case against EU cartel fine

On Wednesday, Air France-KLM and its Dutch subsidiary KLM lost their appeal against million-euro fines levied by EU antitrust investigators five years ago for their roles in a two-decade-old air freight cartel.

In 2015, Air France and ten of its peers won their legal battle against fines imposed by the European Commission in 2010 for fixing air freight, fuel, and security fees between December 1999 and February 2006.

Following the General Court’s correction of procedural errors, the EU competition enforcer re-issued the same fines in 2017, with the exception of Martinair, which had its fine halved.