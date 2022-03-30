Honda announces India launch date of electric-hybrid version Honda City

Mumbai: Honda Motors has announced the India launch date of its electric-hybrid version of Honda City. The electric-hybrid version of the most popular sedan will be unveiled on April 14. Deliveries may begin from May this year. The new sedan is expected to be priced between Rs 18 to 20 lakh.

The new sedan is expected to have a 1.5-litre 4-cylinder engine. The engine will produce 98hp and 127 Nm of peak torque. It will be supported by two electric motors. The first electric motor is integrated into the engine and the second electric motor to give more power to the front wheels.

Honda City Hybrid is expected to have three driving modes – Pure EV, Hybrid and Petrol. It will have a fuel efficiency of 27.7 kmpl.

The safety features include six airbags, tire pressure monitoring system, hill start assist, electronic stability control, rear view camera, rear parking sensors, traction control and ABS. It also features road departure mitigation system (RDM), collision mitigation braking system (CMBS), adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, traffic sign recognition, Honda LenWatch, blind spot monitoring, cross traffic monitor and auto high beam headlamps.