Manjeri Municipal councillor hacked by two-member gang succumbs to injuries

Malappuram: Manjeri Municipal councillor and Muslim League leader Abdul Jaleel (52) who was undergoing treatment after being hacked by a two-member gang, succumbed to injuries on Wednesday.

Jaleel, who was travelling in his car with three of his friends, was attacked at around 11 pm on Tuesday at Payyanad following a dispute that erupted over vehicle parking. He reportedly got into a verbal fight with the two men while leaving the restaurant.

Following this, Jaleel was attacked by the two men who arrived on a bike. The gang broke the glasses of Jaleel’s car and one of them hacked him with a machete. Jaleel, who sustained serious head injuries in the attack, was rushed to a private hospital in Perinthalmanna. He breathed his last on Wednesday while undergoing treatment.