Renault launches Kiger facelift in India: Know the features and price

Mumbai: French automobile manufacturer, Renault launched its updated version of Kiger in India at a price of Rs 5.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The booking of the sub-compact SUV will begin from March 31.

The new vehicle is powered by a 1.0-litre Energy engine with a manual transmission. It also gets options of EASY-R AMT transmission and 1.0-litre Turbo with MT and X-TRONIC CVT transmissions. Safety features include four airbags, ABS with EBD and rear parking sensors. It also features impact sensing door unlock, speed sending door lock, 60/40 split rear row seat with adjustable headrests, Cruise Control and wireless charging and ISOFIX anchorage for child seat.