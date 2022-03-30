Saudi-led coalition halts military activities in Yemen to aid negotiations – SPA

Saudi state news agency, SPA, reported on Wednesday that the Saudi-led coalition that is fighting in Yemen will halt military operations in Yemen starting Wednesday to help create a positive atmosphere during the holy month of Ramadan in order for negotiations between Yemeni parties to succeed.

According to sources aware with the situation, Saudi Arabia welcomed allied forces from Yemen’s war on Tuesday as the United Nations attempts to broker a cease-fire.enabling fuel ships and some planes into Houthi-held areas during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.