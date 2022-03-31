Palestinian shooting puts Israeli forces on high alert

On Wednesday, Israeli security forces were on high alert after a Palestinian gunman killed five people in a Tel Aviv suburb, the latest in a succession of deadly shootings that has fueled worries of escalation ahead of the holy Muslim month of Ramadan.

As police increased their presence in Israeli cities, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett claimed Israel was facing a “new wave of terrorism” and requested a security cabinet meeting.

The shootings in Bnei Brak, a Jewish ultra-Orthodox city, on Tuesday brought the total number of Israelis slain by Arab attackers in Israel in the last week to 11.

It was the biggest increase in attacks on city streets in years, reawakening a familiar sense of unease among Israelis.

