Toyota launches new pickup truck ‘Hilux’ in India: Know the features and price

Mumbai: Japanese automakers, Toyota launched their new pickup truck named Hilux in India. ). Toyota Hilux is launched in three variants in India, base variant 4×4 MT Standard is priced at Rs 34 lakh, mid variant 4×4 MT High priced at Rs 35.80 lakh and top-spec variant 4×4 AT High priced at Rs 36.80 lakh.

Also Read: Acer launches new gaming laptop Acer Nitro 5 in India

The truck is powered by a 2.8-litre diesel engine and comes with manual and automatic transmission options. The engine produces 204hp and 420Nm of torque (500Nm in case of the automatic). It features all-LED headlamps, daytime running lamps and turn indicators, 8.0-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone climate control, leather upholstery, seven airbags, front and rear parking sensors, electrochromic inside rear-view mirror, tyre angle monitor, active traction control and automated limited slip differential. It comes with a 4×4 drive and a water wading capacity of 700 mm.