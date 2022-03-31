Ukraine’s nuclear stations to be monitored by IAEA, Ukrainian official

The president of Ukraine’s national nuclear enterprise reported that the United Nations nuclear watchdog will establish internet monitoring missions to the Russian-occupied Chernobyl and Zaporizhzhia nuclear sites in Ukraine.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) should use its influence, according to Energoatom CEO Petro Kotin, to ensure that Russian nuclear officials do not interfere with the running of nuclear plants held by Russian soldiers that invaded Ukraine last month.

‘The IAEA can and must influence this,’ Kotin said, adding that the issue will be discussed.

He claimed he couldn’t provide all the details of a discussion he held with visiting IAEA chief Rafael Grossi on Wednesday.