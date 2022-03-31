UN seeks additional funds for aiding Afghanistan despite Taliban concerns

Even as concerns about Taliban rule grow, the United Nations is seeking $4.4 billion for Afghanistan at an international virtual event on Thursday. It is the largest humanitarian appeal ever launched for a single country.

Britain offered 286 million pounds ($374 million) for Afghanistan ahead of the campaign, where six out of ten Afghans require assistance, much of it food, amid an economic crisis exacerbated by a financial aid stoppage following the Taliban takeover in August.

‘Afghans need our help in enabling their economy, sustaining their agriculture, and enabling the fundamental running of social services,’ UN aid director Martin Griffiths said ahead of the event, which is co-hosted by the United Kingdom, Germany, and Qatar.

According to the United Nations, funding from the appeal — three times the amount requested in 2021 and just 13 percent granted thus far — go directly to humanitarian agencies, with none going via the de facto authorities that came to power as the last American troops left.

The United States cancelled discussions with the Taliban in Qatar after the organisation reversed a decision on girls returning to high school studies, indicating that recent Taliban measures on human rights and inclusivity may have a direct influence on willingness to help the group.

‘We want to see those restrictions and limitations lifted. I hope this does not mean that the promises we have received from this conference are limited as a result, since I can assure you that efforts are continue,’ Griffiths remarked.