Army forces in Arunachal’mistakenly’ shot at two villagers: Report

Army personnel are said to have shot two civilians in the Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh on Friday evening. The Army had them treated at the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh.

According to a PTI report citing Army officials the accident happened at Chasa village when two villagers, Nokphya Wangdan (28) and Ramwang Wangsu (23), were returning home after fishing in a river. It was a case of mistaken identity.

A senior doctor at the hospital said, one of the injured was shot in the ulna of his hand, while the other was shot in the toe. AMCH superintendent Dr Prasanta Dihingia said that both are now safe.

A villager accompanying the injured to the hospital told reporters that Army troops started firing on the duo. ‘Both of them are orphans. Now, one’s hand is injured and another’s leg is wounded. The government will have to do something for them,’ the villager said.