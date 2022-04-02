Bengal arson; Debasis Chakraborty appointed as new Inspector of Rampurhat.

Debasis Chakraborty has been appointed as Rampurhat Police Station’s new Inspector. This comes after the former Inspector in Charge was suspended last month following the violence in West Bengal’s Birbhum area, which claimed the lives of eight people.

The former inspector in charge of Rampurhat Police Station was suspended for ‘gross misconduct’ and ‘dereliction of duty.’

‘Tridip Pramanik, Inspector of Police, presently posted as Inspector in Charge, Rampurhat PS, Birbhum district suspended with immediate effect for his gross misconduct and dereliction of duty unbecoming of a member of a disciplined Police force,’ Additional DGP, Law and Order, West Bengal said.

Debasis Chakraborty, the new Inspector in Charge of Rampurhat Police Station, was formerly assigned to the West Bengal Directorate of Economic Offence as an Inspector of Police.