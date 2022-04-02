Bhagwant Mann says Delhi, Punjab sorted, now preparing for Gujarat

On Saturday, April 2, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann held a roadshow in Ahmedabad, with their eyes on the upcoming assembly elections in Gujarat. The leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) appealed to the people of Gujarat to give their party a ‘one chance.’

'Delhi and Punjab sorted, now we are preparing for Gujarat.' AAP leader Bhagwant Mann told a crowd in Ahmedabad.

Gujarat is scheduled to hold elections later this year. Following the recent elections in five states, including Punjab, where the AAP won, the party now has its sights set on the BJP-ruled state. Arvind Kejriwal stated that the Aam Aadmi Party had ended corruption in Delhi and Punjab, where the party had recently taken power.