Delhi University students to get extra 30 minutes, more choices in offline exams

Delhi University students who will be taking exams in the physical mode after nearly two years will be given an extra 30 minutes and more options on the question paper as a special one-time measure. DU began giving online open book exams for students due to the pandemic.

Students from the first, third, and fifth semesters recently took online open book exams. Exams in the physical mode are expected to be held in May and June for students in the second, fourth, and sixth semesters.

The institution said on Friday that each exam will be extended by 30 minutes as a special one-time measure. ‘Faculty/Department will be requested to give additional choices in the Question Paper, wherever applicable,’ it said. ‘Those students who have filled the Examination Form and are not able to appear for it due to justifiable reasons may be given another chance to appear for the same. For that purpose, Phase-II of the aforesaid examination will be conducted for the remaining students,’ it added.

Faculty, departments, and colleges will be asked to give study materials to the needy students, according to the university. In addition to class tests, many faculties and departments will be asked to conduct mock tests.