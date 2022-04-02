Five children killed in artillery explosion in Afghan’s Helmand province

Helmand: Five children were killed and two others were wounded in an artillery explosion in Afghanistan’s southeastern Helmand province. Provincial officials of Helmand said that the incident took place on Friday in the Marja district of the province, reported The Khaama Press.

The artillery exploded as children were busy playing with it. Member of former provincial council Abdullah said that the two wounded are under treatment in the health centre of Marja district. Unexploded pieces, artillery, and rockets still claim the lives of tens of civilians mostly children every year across Afghanistan.