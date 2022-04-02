Garbage collection; PMC to collect Rs 50 per day from illegal hawkers

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has begun collecting a daily fee of 50 rupees from hawkers who operate illegally on public roads. The fees were first collected on April 1 and will be used for waste collection and administrative work.

‘The civic body has started collecting Rs 50 per day from illegal hawkers.The standing committee of the PMC had approved this resolution on December 17, 2021, which is now being executed by the administration.’ PMC anti-encroachment department head Madhav Jagtap said.

‘Despite several PMC drives, these hawkers keep mushrooming over the city and often tend to do business in the same area. Due to increased political pressure, the civic body is unable to keep up with the amount of drives. These unlicensed hawkers occupy public space and frequently encircle it with garbage, which the PMC is expected to clear up afterwards. The daily cost of Rs 50 is only for waste collection and administrative work. The hawkers’ operation is not lawful because of this cost,’ a PMC official who requested anonymity said.