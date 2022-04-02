Kashmiri Pandits celebrate New Year festival ‘Navreh’ after 32 years at the Dal Lake

On Friday, Kashmiri Pandits celebrated the ‘Navreh’ celebration along the banks of the Dal Lake in Srinagar city for the first time in 32 years, as a declaration of their roots. Navreh is the first day of the new year in the Kashmiri Pandit calendar.

Local Pandits used to celebrate the start of the new year at Mata Sharika Devi temple, which is located on a mountain known as the ‘Hari Parbat’ in the heart of Srinagar’s old city. The Jammu-based theatrical and cultural organisation ‘Vometh’ which means ‘hope’ in Kashmiri, organised the Navreh festival on Friday.

Cultural performance and an exhibition showing Kashmiri Pandits in traditional garb, titled ‘Kashmir Navreh Milan 2022′ was conducted on Friday and was attended by many local Muslims and tourists. The tourists were astounded to learn about the local Pandits’ culture, way of life and traditions.

Rohit Bhat, one of the organisers of the festival, said, ‘We want to recreate the ambience of Navreh so that everybody sees and understands the rich tradition and culture of the Kashmiri Pandits. We have included some unique presentations of Kashmiri culture and tradition in general in the programme. We are happy to see the participation and encouragement that we have received’.

During the festival, a painting competition was held in partnership with the Private Schools Association, which was attended by many local schoolchildren. Various kiosks were set up to present Kashmiri Pandit artefacts, such as customary household goods, paintings and other objects that showcased their culture.

During the celebration, stalls selling Kashmiri Pandit food, books and the famed Kashmiri drink ‘Kehwa’ were set up. Guests who attended Friday’s festival included Kashmir Divisional Commissioner P.K. Pole, Director Tourism GoC of 31 Sub Area G.N. Itoo, Major General S.P.S. Vishwas Rao, President Zestha Devi Prabhandak Committee B.B. Bhat and President of Jammu & Kashmir Private Schools’ Association G.N. Var.