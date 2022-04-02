Special vaccination drive against Covid for disabled persons in Navi Mumbai

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has scheduled a special vaccination drive for disabled people aged 12 and up on April 4 at three centres.

‘From the beginning itself, NMMC has been paying special attention to vaccinate all the beneficiaries. This has made it possible to control Covid effectively. Navi Mumbai became the first municipal corporation in the State to complete both doses of immunisation for citizens above 18 years of age. Even in the age group of 15 to 18 years, 100% vaccination of the first dose was completed. This drive aims at vaccinating disabled persons exclusively,’ stated NMMC commissioner Abhijit Bangar.

The corporation’s Vashi, Nerul, and Airoli hospitals will host a special drive on Monday. During this vaccination session, disabled children aged 12 to 15 will receive their first dose of Corbevax vaccine, while those aged 15 to 18 will receive Covaxin, and those aged 18 and up will receive both Covaxin and Covishield.