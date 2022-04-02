SpiceJet announces new domestic flight service

Mumbai: India based private air carrier, SpiceJet will operate daily flight service connecting New Delhi with Pantnagar in Uttarakhand from April 8. The air carrier earlier launched started flight services between Gorakhpur and Varanasi under the UDAN scheme. SpiceJet will also launch 60 new domestic flights this summer.

The Delhi-Pantnagar flight will leave Delhi at 12.15 pm and arrive at Pantnagar at 1.15 pm. The return flight will depart Pantnagar at 1.45 pm and reach Delhi at 2.45 pm. The airline will deploy its Q400 aircraft for the service.

In a statement, the airline said it will launch eight industry-first flights, which will operate on the Gorakhpur-Kanpur, Gorakhpur Varanasi, Jaipur-Dharamshala and Tirupati-Shirdi sectors, in the summer schedule.