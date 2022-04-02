TN CM Stalin inaugurates new DMK office in Delhi

MK Stalin, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, inaugurated the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMKnew )’s Delhi office. This comes as the DMK calls for a united front of all opposition parties to fight the BJP at the national level.

MK Stalin, in the presence of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and DMK leaders, inaugurated the new DMK office in Delhi, which was built on 1,008 square metres of ground. ‘Anna-Kalaignar Arivalayam’ would be the name of the office, which will be located on Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg in New Delhi.

Stalin went to Delhi for a three-day visit to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and others to discuss the state’s needs and to establish the DMK office.

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitharam Yechury and UP Opposition Leader Akhilesh Yadav were also present during the event. The Perasriyar Library, located within the Anna-Kalaignar Arivalayam, was inaugurated by Sonia Gandhi. The action is being interpreted as the DMK’s attempt to gain a foothold in national politics. The DMK is now the third-largest party in the Lok Sabha, with 23 MPs.