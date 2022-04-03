Missed breakfast due to a busy morning? Try these overnight recipes to start your day right!

Waking up may be difficult for some individuals, let alone mustering the confidence to cook breakfast. While a quick cereal breakfast may seem like the logical choice, it may not be the healthiest. A number of cereals contain flavourings, artificial colours, and sweeteners that can be hazardous to the body. So, if you’re having difficulties remembering to have breakfast every morning, why not make and store it the night before?

Overnight breakfast ideas

Here are some overnight breakfast ideas that you can go for:

Chia pudding: If you adore pudding, you’ll love the thought of eating it for breakfast every day. All you need to do to make chia pudding is soak some chia seeds in milk overnight. Cinnamon, fruits, or nuts can also be added.

Frozen hash browns: With a cup of coffee, frozen hash browns may make a delicious breakfast. But did you know you can have fresh hash browns for breakfast without having to go through the hassle of making them every morning? You can accomplish this by making potato pancakes, chilling them overnight, and then putting them into the air fryer the next morning. On the side, you may add some nuts, seeds, or fruits to your meal to provide some health and diversity.



Overnight oats; One of the most popular overnight breakfast options. To make overnight oats, just combine your favourite oats and milk in a container, sprinkle with seeds and fruit, and place in the refrigerator overnight. This dish is both simple and scrumptious.



Yoghurt mousse: Make a simple yoghurt mousse recipe and preserve it in a jar. Layer it with your favourite fruits and seeds, then top it with another layer of yoghurt mousse. Refrigerate it overnight and you’ll have your own mousse breakfast the next morning.



Granola yoghurt: Looking for a quick and easy breakfast? Put some granola in a jar with some fruits, seeds, and almonds, then pour in some milk and yoghurt and let it overnight. This technique will yield a delicious granola yoghurt dish.