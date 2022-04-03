Stalin says BJP claiming to be third force in Tamil Nadu with 10% score

With the BJP claiming to be the ‘third force’ in Tamil Nadu, the state’s chief minister and DMK supremo M K Stalin has compared it to a boy achieving 90 points in a test, the second student receiving 50, and the third student receiving only a 10-point mark.

He also stated that it was wrong to think that the BJP won big in the recent assembly elections in five states, as the party’s tally fell in Uttar Pradesh, where ten ministers, including one deputy chief minister, were defeated, and several key leaders in Goa and the chief minister of Uttarakhand were also defeated. In an interview with PTI, Stalin said, ‘Taking into account the real field conditions of the five state election results, I’ll say it is negative for the BJP,’

‘In UP, they have got fewer seats than last time. The defeat of 10 ministers, including the deputy chief minister, is an expression of popular discontent. The BJP chief minister has been defeated in Uttarakhand and their key leaders lost in Goa too. The party has won only two seats in the Punjab assembly,’ On a three-day visit to the national capital, the DMK leader stated.

When asked about the BJP’s claim to be the third force in Tamil Nadu, Stalin responded, ‘A boy gets 90 marks in an examination. Another student gets a score of 50. Another one gets 10 points. Would you appreciate a 10-point scorer finishing third?’ The BJP claimed victory in Tamil Nadu’s urban local body elections in February, claiming to be the third-largest party after the DMK and the AIADMK.