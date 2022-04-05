BMW to unveil BMW i4 Electric Sedan in India on April 28: Know the features and price

Mumbai: German automakers, BMW will launch its all-electric BMW i4 sedan in India on April 28. The i4 electric sedan will be the second BMW branded electric vehicle (EV) to be launched in India and the third EV overall from the BMW Group. It will also be the first electric sedan in the luxury car segment in India.

BMW i4 is offered in two variants – eDrive40 Gran Coupe and M50 sedan. The i4 is powered by a 81.5 kWh battery. It produces 330 bhp of power and 430 Nm of peak torque. The makers claim that i4 can offer a range of 483 km on a single charge. The BMW i4 can be charged using a Level 2 wall-box through AC power at 11 kilowatts, which can top up the battery to 100% in 8 hours.

12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system equipped with the latest iDrive OS 8. The expected price of the sedan is around Rs 80 lakhs.