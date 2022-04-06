Naga Chaitanya signs bilingual film ‘NC22’ with director Venkat Prabhu

Naga Chaitanya, who was last appeared in ‘Bangarraju’, will collaborate with director Venkat Prabhu for his 22nd film. The bilingual film (Tamil & Telugu) titled ‘NC22’ will be produced by Srinivasaa Silver Screen. NC22 will mark the first Tamil film of Naga Chaitanya and the Telugu debut of Venkat Prabhu. The movie will be a full-fledged commercial hit.

Venkat Prabhu announced his forthcoming project alongside Naga Chaitanya on Twitter on April 6. He tweeted, ‘God is kind.. with the blessings of almighty and my fans I am happy to announce my next, a bilingual film (Tamil & Telugu) with my brother @chay_akkineni produced by @SS_Screens @srinivasaaoffl #NC22 #VP11 #SSS10’.

God is kind.. with the blessings of almighty and my fans I am happy to announce my next, a bilingual film (tamil & telugu) with my brother @chay_akkineni produced by @SS_Screens @srinivasaaoffl #NC22 #VP11 #SSS10 pic.twitter.com/alYcE9mQB4 — venkat prabhu (@vp_offl) April 6, 2022

In a statement, director Venkat Prabhu said, ‘I am aware of Naga Chaitanya’s strengths and the sensibilities of Telugu audiences. Hence, I have prepared a winning script for the movie. It is an out-and-out commercial entertainer. The film will not only have many noted actors but also popular technicians who will take care of different crafts’.

The pre-production work is moving quite quickly. In the next weeks, the cast and crew will be revealed.

On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya is anticipating the release of Vikram Kumar’s forthcoming flick ‘Thank You’. The film is now in post-production, with a release date set for later this year.