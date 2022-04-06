Oman cancels Salalah Tourism Festival

Muscat: Oman government has decided to cancel the Salalah Tourism Festival 2022. The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism announced this. This is for the third year in a row that the event is suspended. The festival will not be held this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Oman government also decided to reduce the number of recreational activities and events at a number of tourist sites during the Khareef tourist season. The Khareef tourist season will begin from June 21 till the end of August.

Salalah Tourism Festival is organized during the Khareef or monsoon season of Oman. During the monsoon season, the city of Salalah is transformed into a lush oasis, due to the rain. The festival hosts beautiful artistic as well as cultural shows.