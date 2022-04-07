Maruti Suzuki recalls 19,731 vehicles

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki has recalled 19,731 EECO models. The largest car makers of India issued this notice to check and correct ‘incorrect labelling of wheel rim size.

‘Maruti Suzuki discovered that the wheel rim size on some EECO units built between July 19, 2021, and October 5, 2021, was erroneously marked during a routine inspection. This issue has no implication on performance, safety or environment. Affected vehicle owners will be receiving communication from Maruti Suzuki authorized workshops for vehicle inspection and necessary rectification, if wheel rim size marking is found incorrect’, Maruti Suzuki said in a statement.

The company said that customers and vehicle owners can visit the `Imp Customer Info` section on the Company website and fill in their vehicle chassis number (MA3 followed by a 14-digit alpha-numeric number) to check if their vehicle is in the affected list. The chassis number is embossed on the vehicle ID plate and is also mentioned in the vehicle invoice/registration documents.