Britain claims Russian military have completely retreated from northern Ukraine

Russian forces have now completely evacuated from northern Ukraine to Belarus and Russia, according to British military intelligence.

According to the Ministry of Defence, at least part of these Russian servicemen will be transported to East Ukraine to fight in the Donbas. The forces will need to be replenished before being moved further east, with any large redeployment from the north expected to take at least a week, according to the ministry.

According to the ministry, Russian shelling of cities in the east and south continues, and Russian soldiers have advanced farther south from Izium, which is still under their control.