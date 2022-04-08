Forensic experts from Ukraine to exhume bodies from Bucha mass grave

On Friday, forensic investigators began excavating a mass grave in the Ukrainian village of Bucha, wrapping and laying out the bodies of citizens murdered during a Russian assault, according to officials.

According to Ruslan Kravchenko of the prosecutor’s office in Bucha, they exhumed 20 bodies, 18 of which had guns and shrapnel wounds. He stated that two ladies had been identified, one of whom worked at a grocery in town.

‘There are witnesses who can attest to the fact that these guys were slain by Russian soldiers. They were simply walking down the street or being evacuated for no apparent cause,’ he stated.

‘Some of them were just talking in Ukrainian.’

He stated that the forensic experts would seek to piece together a picture of what happened to individuals who were buried in the mass grave, where the remnants of corpses peeked through the dirt.

As rain fell, the specialists in white jackets covered the graves with plastic sheets.

Hundreds of civilians have been found dead since Russian troops withdrew from Bucha last week, according to Ukrainian officials. According to Bucha’s deputy mayor, about 360 individuals were killed, while another 260-280 were buried in the mass grave by other residents.

The charges that Russian forces executed people in Bucha were a ‘monstrous fake’ aimed at demeaning the Russian army, the Kremlin said on Tuesday. It portrays evidence of civilian fatalities in Bucha as a cunning ruse by Ukraine and its Western sponsors, which Moscow accuses of being driven by anti-Russian fanaticism.

Following its February 24 invasion of Ukraine, Russia has denied purposely killing people. Moscow describes its campaign as a ‘special military operation’ intended at ‘denazifying’ Ukraine. The invasion, according to Ukraine and the West, was illegal and unjustified.