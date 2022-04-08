Honda unveils Honda Click 160 ethanol-ready scooter

Mumbai: Japanese automaker, Honda unveiled its updated scooter ‘Honda Click 160’. The scooter will be first launched in Thailand. It features sharp side body panels, a large front fender, Click badging on the sides, a compact rear profile with an LED tail lamp cluster and sleek-looking turn signals, a single-piece seat, a USB charging option, an all-digital instrument cluster.

Honda Click 160 is powered by a 157cc single-cylinder fuel-injected liquid-cooled engine. It produces 15 bhp. It is mated to a CVT automatic transmission. The scooter can also fuel with 20% ethanol in it.