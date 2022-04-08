Manipur minister meets 10-year-old girl babysitting her sister while attending class

After a photo of a 10-year-old Manipur girl attending class while babysitting her sibling went viral on social media, Manipur’s Minister for Power and Forest, Biswajit Thongam, recently met with her and her family and said that the child’s educational fees would be covered till she graduated.

Meiningsinliu Pamei of Tamenglong, Manipur, was seen attending school while babysitting her sister as her parents were out farming. The Manipur Minister posted photos from their meeting on Twitter and wrote, ‘The Brave Girl #MeiningsinliuPamei visited my home today along with her parents. We have decided to assist her #Education through a Boarding School & promised her parents that I will be looking after all her expenses till she graduates’.

Her dedication for education is what left me amazed! This 10-year-old girl named Meiningsinliu Pamei from Tamenglong, Manipur attends school babysitting her sister, as her parents were out for farming & studies while keeping her younger sister in her lap. pic.twitter.com/OUIwQ6fUQR — Th.Biswajit Singh (@BiswajitThongam) April 2, 2022

Netizens praised the minister’s move on social media. ‘I feel great and inspired by your valuable steps for them. Always pray for your good health and happiness all throughout your abilities towards in needs for the peoples’, a user wrote.

We filled proud of u, hon'ble sir — Sumojit Nameirakpam (@SumojitNameira1) April 6, 2022

Really appreciate for your noble work to help the needy people. More power to you. God Bless ?? — Linda Newmai ?? (@lindanewmai) April 6, 2022

Needed gesture! However there are other struggles impacting people's life in Tamenglong. If you look towards them also!!! — abhishek pandey (@abhi150) April 7, 2022

I loved the power of social media. Saw her pic few days back and thought if some generous soul support her. She has a strong future ?? — abhijeet (@abhijeetsomani) April 6, 2022