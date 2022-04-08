DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSNewsNews

Manipur minister meets 10-year-old girl babysitting her sister while attending class

Apr 8, 2022, 05:30 pm IST

After a photo of a 10-year-old Manipur girl attending class while babysitting her sibling went viral on social media, Manipur’s Minister for Power and Forest, Biswajit Thongam, recently met with her and her family and said that the child’s educational fees would be covered till she graduated.

Meiningsinliu Pamei of Tamenglong, Manipur, was seen attending school while babysitting her sister as her parents were out farming. The Manipur Minister posted photos from their meeting on Twitter and wrote, ‘The Brave Girl #MeiningsinliuPamei visited my home today along with her parents. We have decided to assist her #Education through a Boarding School & promised her parents that I will be looking after all her expenses till she graduates’.

Netizens praised the minister’s move on social media. ‘I feel great and inspired by your valuable steps for them. Always pray for your good health and happiness all throughout your abilities towards in needs for the peoples’, a user wrote.

