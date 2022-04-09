Ukraine has demanded a strong international response to the missile attack on a train stop.

After blaming Russia for a missile attack that killed at least 52 people at a train station crowded with women, children, and the elderly who were fleeing the fear of a Russian attack in the east, Ukraine demanded additional armaments and tougher sanctions on Moscow.

The strike on Kramatorsk, Donetsk’s eastern sector, was described by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as a ‘deliberate attack on civilians.’ Approximately 4,000 people, according to the mayor of the city, were there at the time.

The US, the European Union, and the United Kingdom all criticised the event, which occurred on the same day that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen paid a visit to Kyiv to express sympathy and speed up Ukraine’s accession process.

In a video posted late Friday, Zelenskiy said, ‘We demand a robust worldwide response to this war crime.’

‘Any delay in sending… weaponry to Ukraine, any refusals, can only imply the politicians in question want to help the Russian leadership more than us,’ he added, asking for a global energy embargo and the isolation of all Russian banks.