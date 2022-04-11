Air Arabia Abu Dhabi new service to India

Abu Dhabi: Low-budget air carrier in Abu Dhabi, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has announced new commercial flight service to Chennai. The carrier will commence operations to Chennai on April 27, 2022.

The new service represents the sixth city that Air Arabia Abu Dhabi flies to after Calicut, Cochin, Trivandrum, Delhi and Jaipur. It is also considered the 19th route since the launch of the carrier’s service from Abu Dhabi International Airport in July 2020.