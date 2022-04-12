Kolkota NCB seizes 207 Kg Ganja from Cooch Behar; accused arrested

Cooch Behar: A 32-year-old man was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) of Kolkata on Monday, for allegedly storing a huge amount of Ganja at his residence in Cooch Behar.

According to local police, the accused, identified as Acahinta Parmanik (32) of Village Patchhara, had sourced it (Ganja) from Cooch Behar and kept it for selling in the local area and in other parts of Kolkata.

‘During the probe, the NCB Kolkata recovered and seized 207 kilograms Ganja, Rs 1,08,000 (cash), and one medium-sized weighing machine’, said local Police. Further investigation into the matter is underway.