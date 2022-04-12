Rheinmetall ready to equip Ukraine with up to 50 tanks

Rheinmetall, a German military equipment manufacturer, is planning to sell Ukraine with up to 50 used Leopard 1 combat tanks, according to the Handelsblatt newspaper, quoting the company’s CEO.

If the German government gives the go-ahead, Rheinmetall’s affiliate Rheinmetall Italia could deploy the first tanks in six weeks and the remainder in three months, according to Armin Papperger, Chief Executive of Handelsblatt.

If Ukrainian soldiers are already experienced military professionals, Papperger believes that they could be taught on the Leopard 1 in a matter of days.

Some German lawmakers have stated that training Ukrainians to handle Western weapons takes too long, and that it is preferable to give equipment that they can use right immediately.

According to Handelsblatt, members of Germany’s coalition government, which includes the Social Democrats, Greens, and Free Democrats, are open to the possibility of receiving Leopard tanks.

‘On the Leopard 1, you’ll need to be trained a little more rigorously. If the Ukrainians want the tank, however, a solution must be found,’ Marcus Faber, the Free Democrats’ parliamentary group’s defence policy spokesperson told the media.

On Monday, Germany’s Economy Minister Robert Habeck stated that weaponry from Germany should be given to Ukraine as soon as possible because Russia’s onslaught from the east is coming.

‘By deciding to provide arms support to Ukraine, Germany took on a commitment,’ Habeck added.

Germany has abandoned a long-standing policy of avoiding providing arms to combat zones in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24. Berlin has sent Kyiv with anti-tank weapons and missiles.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has dispatched troops to Ukraine for a ‘special military operation’ aimed at demilitarising and ‘denazifying” the country. Ukraine and the West accuse Putin of launching an unjustified aggressive campaign.

The Leopard 1 battle tank, a predecessor model of the Leopard 2 now in service with the German armed services, has been returned to Rheinmetall by the militaries that have been using it, according to Handelsblatt.