Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde faints; hospitalised

Mumbai: Social Justice Minister of Maharashtra and leader of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Dhananjay Munde was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday, after he suddenly fainted.

On his way to the hospital to meet Mr Munde, Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar informed the media that he (Dhananjay Munde) did not suffer a heart attack, and will be shifted from the ICU by the evening. ‘He did not have a minor attack. He fainted and as he became unconscious, he was immediately taken to the hospital’, Pawar added.

In his recent medical history, Mr Munde was diagnosed positive for Coronvairus twice – in June 2020 and March 2021.