Motorola launches Moto G52

Mumbai: US based company, Motorola launched its Moto G52 in the European market. It is priced at EUR 249 (roughly Rs. 20,600) for the sole 4GB + 128GB storage variant. It comes in Charcoal Grey and Porcelain White colour options.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Moto G52 runs on Android 12 and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680SoC, coupled with an Adreno 610 GPU and 4GB of RAM . It sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. It houses a triple rear camera setup. It also has a16-megapixel sensor at the front.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, LTEPP, SUPL, Galileo, 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port. Sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, SAR sensor, and fingerprint sensor.