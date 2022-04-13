Realme launches new laptop in India

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone makers, Realme launched its new laptop, Realme Book Prime in India. The first sale began in the Indian market at 12 pm today. The Realme Book Prime is priced at Rs. 64,999 for the 16GB + 512GB model. The laptop will be available in Real Blue, Real Green, and Real Grey colour options and will go on sale via Realme.com, Flipkart and other retail stores. It will be sold at an introductory price of Rs. 57,999 during the first sale and HDFC bank customers can avail a Rs. 3,000 discount on debit card, credit card and EMI transactions.

The laptop is equipped with a 2K Full Vision display. It is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11320H processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics and comes with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage.

It features stereo speakers with DTS audio technology. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 and a Thunderbolt 4 port. It will offer 12 hours of battery backup on a single charge and comes with support for 65W fast charging over USB Type-C.