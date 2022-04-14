Electricity grid collapses for the second time in a month in Nigeria

Nigeria’s national energy system has gone down for the second time in a month, according to the federal ministry of power, leaving portions of the country without power, including the capital Abuja and Africa’s largest city, Lagos.

The power interruption occurred overnight, according to the power ministry. It did not say when the grid, which serves 117 million people, will be operational again.

A ‘deep study into the immediate and remote reasons of the reoccurring grid breakdown is ongoing,’ according to the ministry, as is the process of restoring supply.

While power outages are regular in Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy, a total system failure is unusual.

Nigeria has a total installed capacity of 12,500 megawatts, but only produces a fifth of that on a good day, forcing many Nigerians and businesses to rely on diesel generators. Since the beginning of the year, diesel prices have more than doubled.