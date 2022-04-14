PM Modi meets Grammy winner Ricky Kej, praises him for his love of music.

PM Narendra Modi met Bengaluru-based singer Ricky Kej on Thursday and congratulated him on his second Grammy win. In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi remarked, ‘Your passion and enthusiasm towards music keeps getting even stronger.’

Ricky Kej had earlier credited Modi with inspiring him to become more environmentally conscientious. ‘You set me on the path of environmental consciousness 7 years ago when I won my 1st Grammy Award,’ Kej wrote in a tweet. He was responding to Prime Minister Modi’s congratulatory message.

Ricky received his second Grammy for Divine Tides on April 4 in the category of Best New Age Album. In 2015, he received his first Grammy for Best New Age Album for his album Winds of Samsara.