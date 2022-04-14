SPPU now offers ‘Indian culture’ courses to international students

PUNE: The Savitribai Phule Pune University has entered into an agreement with The American Institute of Indian Studies, an international center of Pune University, to allow students not only in Africa and Afghanistan, but also in the United States of America, to study Indian culture, language, and civic life. It will contribute to promoting higher education in India.

The Mou had just been signed at the university. On this occasion, SPPU Vice-Chancellor Nitin Karmalkar, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Dr.N.S Umarani, Registrar Prafulla Pawar, International Center Director Dr. Vijay Khare, Senate Members Girish Bhawalkar and Prasenjit Fadnavis, and Director of The American Institute of Indian Studies Anil Inamdar were present.

The American Institute of Indian Studies will support the students and pay their costs. The organization will cover all affiliation fees, travel costs, and living expenses. ‘Students from Western nations should pursue Indian higher education, which will help Indian culture expand around the world,’ Khare stated.