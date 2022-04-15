DH Latest NewsDH NEWSEntertainment DHLatest NewsNEWS

‘PM looks the same, what’s your secret sir’: Grammy winner Ricky on ‘then and now’ pics

Apr 15, 2022, 05:08 pm IST

Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. Following the meeting, the Bengaluru-based musician took to his Twitter handle and shared a collage of old and new photos of himself with Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a remarkable note.

This was the second Grammy award for Ricky Kej. Currently, he won the award for his album ‘Divine Tides’. Earlier in 2015, he earned a Grammy for the album ‘Winds of Samsara’ in the Best New Age Album category. He paid a visit to Prime Minister Modi after getting honours on both occasions. Ricky posted a photo of him and the prime minister from 2015 on Friday, juxtaposing it with a photo from their current meeting.

Sharing the collage, the musician wrote, ‘7-year challenge!! Pic 1: 2015 when I won my 1st Grammy. Pic 2: 2022 when I won 2nd Grammy. Hon’ble PM @narendramodi Ji looks EXACTLY the same.. but I have aged a lot :-) hahaha. What is your secret sir?? @PMOIndia’.

PM Modi also shared pictures of the meeting on Twitter and applauded Ricky for his passion and enthusiasm for music. The tweet read, ‘Happy to have met you @rickykej! Your passion and enthusiasm towards music keeps getting even stronger. Best wishes for your future endeavours’.

Tags
shortlink
Apr 15, 2022, 05:08 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button